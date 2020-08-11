Jefferies Thinks Legend Biotech’s Stock is Going to Recover

In a report issued on August 2, Biren Amin from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Legend Biotech (LEGN), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $31.49, close to its 52-week low of $31.25.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 10.3% and a 48.5% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Forma Therapeutics Holdings, and Zentalis Pharmaceuticals.

Legend Biotech has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.00, which is a 59.4% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 2, J.P. Morgan also maintained a Buy rating on the stock.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Legend Biotech Corp is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications. The firm’s lead product candidate, LCAR-B38M/JNJ-4528, is a chimeric antigen receptor, or CAR, T cell therapy is for the treatment of multiple myeloma. Its other pipeline products include LB1910, LB1909, LB1903, and others. Geographically, the company generates a majority of its revenue from North America.