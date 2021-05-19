Jefferies Thinks Golden Nugget Online Gaming’s Stock is Going to Recover

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on Golden Nugget Online Gaming (GNOG) yesterday and set a price target of $28.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $12.16, close to its 52-week low of $10.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 55.5% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Golden Nugget Online Gaming with a $24.00 average price target, representing an 111.8% upside. In a report released yesterday, Benchmark Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $20.00 price target.

Landcadia Holdings II, Inc. operates as a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded on August 11, 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.