Jefferies Thinks Flowr’s Stock is Going to Recover

Jefferies analyst Owen Bennett maintained a Buy rating on Flowr (FLWPF) on August 5 and set a price target of C$1.20. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $0.35, close to its 52-week low of $0.24.

According to TipRanks.com, Bennett ‘s ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -13.3% and a 34.5% success rate. Bennett covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings, OrganiGram Holdings, and Aurora Cannabis.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Flowr with a $1.57 average price target.

Based on Flowr’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $776K and GAAP net loss of $10.56 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.63 million and had a GAAP net loss of $5.04 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 20 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLWPF in relation to earlier this year.

The Flowr Corp. engages in the operation and building of cannabis cultivation facilities for the purpose of serving the medical and legalized adult-use markets. It operates through the FlowrRx and Flowr brands. The FlowrRx brand targets the wellness, health, and alternative treatment for patients. The Flowr brand focuses on the recreational use. The company was founded by Tom Flow and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.