Jefferies Thinks Dyne Therapeutics’ Stock is Going to Recover

Christine Brown- March 22, 2021, 8:15 AM EDT

In a report released today, Eun Yang from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Dyne Therapeutics (DYN), with a price target of $47.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $15.81, close to its 52-week low of $14.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 52.3% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Five Prime Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $38.75.

Based on Dyne Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly GAAP net loss of $28.65 million. In comparison, last year the company had a GAAP net loss of $5.87 million.

Dyne Therapeutics Inc is a bio-technology company focused on providing therapeutics for patients with genetically driven diseases. The company is developing therapies for muscle disorders like Myotonic dystrophy, Duchenne muscular dystrophy, and Facioscapulohumeral muscular dystrophy.

