Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Wingstop (WING)

In a report released yesterday, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Wingstop (WING), with a price target of $95.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $112.44, close to its 52-week high of $113.57.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Wingstop is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $105.67, implying a -2.0% downside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $113.57 and a one-year low of $44.28. Currently, Wingstop has an average volume of 690K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 41 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of WING in relation to earlier this year.

Wingstop, Inc. is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

