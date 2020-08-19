Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for RPT Realty (RPT)

In a report issued on July 20, Linda Tsai from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on RPT Realty (RPT), with a price target of $6.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $6.23, close to its 52-week low of $4.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Tsai is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 0.8% and a 68.2% success rate. Tsai covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Retail Opportunity Investments, Retail Properties of America, and National Retail Properties.

RPT Realty has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $6.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on RPT Realty’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $52.88 million and net profit of $334K. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $57.36 million and had a net profit of $2.89 million.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

RPT Realty operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm develops, manages, and leases out commercial properties. Its portfolio includes shopping centers, supermarkets, and retail shops. RPT Realty was founded on May 1, 1996 and is headquartered in New York, NY.