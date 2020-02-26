Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for JM Smucker (SJM)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on JM Smucker (SJM) today and set a price target of $109.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $107.75.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.9% and a 34.8% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

JM Smucker has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $108.50.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

JM Smucker’s market cap is currently $12.29B and has a P/E ratio of 21.98. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.52.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SJM in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The J. M. Smucker Co. engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home.