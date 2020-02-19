Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for General Mills (GIS)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on General Mills (GIS) yesterday and set a price target of $57.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $53.54.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for General Mills with a $57.33 average price target.

Based on General Mills’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending November 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $581 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $343 million.

General Mills, Inc. engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores and Foodservice; Europe and Australia; and Asia and Latin America; and Pet.