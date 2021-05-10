Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE)

Jefferies analyst Matthew Fishbein maintained a Hold rating on Core-Mark Holding Company (CORE) today and set a price target of $41.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $42.61, close to its 52-week high of $43.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.1% and a 60.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Casey’s General.

Core-Mark Holding Company has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $44.75.

Based on Core-Mark Holding Company’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $4.25 billion and net profit of $19 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $4.15 billion and had a net profit of $16.2 million.

Core-Mark Holding Co., Inc. engages in distribution and marketing of consumer goods. It offers products, marketing programs, and technology solutions. It operates through United States, and Canada, and Corporate geographical segments. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.