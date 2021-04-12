Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for America’s Car-Mart (CRMT)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Hold rating on America’s Car-Mart (CRMT) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $145.80.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

America’s Car-Mart has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $151.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $165.00 and a one-year low of $53.50. Currently, America’s Car-Mart has an average volume of 39.02K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 10 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of CRMT in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in February 2021, Daniel Englander, a Director at CRMT bought 3,750 shares for a total of $92,588.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

America’s Car-Mart, Inc. engages in the sale of older model used vehicles and the provision of financing for its customers. Its operations are conducted through its two subsidiaries, America’s Car Mart, Inc. and Colonial Auto Finance, Inc. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Bentonville, AR.

Read More on CRMT: