Jefferies Sticks to Their Hold Rating for Amarin (AMRN)

In a report issued on August 4, Michael Yee from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Amarin (AMRN), with a price target of $8.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $6.99, close to its 52-week low of $3.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Yee is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 4.7% and a 49.4% success rate. Yee covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Axovant Gene Therapies, and Assembly Biosciences.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Amarin with a $13.86 average price target, which is a 96.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 4, Stifel Nicolaus also reiterated a Hold rating on the stock with a $8.00 price target.

Based on Amarin’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $135 million and net profit of $4.42 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $101 million and had a GAAP net loss of $1.82 million.

Amarin Corp. Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the commercialization and development of therapeutics for cardiovascular health. Its product development program leverages its experience in lipid science and the potential therapeutic benefits of polyunsaturated fatty acids. It has developed and markets Vascepa capsules through wholesale. The company was founded by Geoffrey W. Guy on March 1, 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

