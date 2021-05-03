Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for VICI Properties (VICI)

Jefferies analyst David Katz maintained a Buy rating on VICI Properties (VICI) today and set a price target of $37.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $31.70, close to its 52-week high of $31.88.

According to TipRanks.com, Katz is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 20.5% and a 57.9% success rate. Katz covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Madison Square Garden Entertainment, International Game Technology, and Madison Square Garden Sports.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for VICI Properties with a $33.09 average price target, which is a 4.7% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $33.50 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $31.88 and a one-year low of $13.97. Currently, VICI Properties has an average volume of 5.49M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of VICI in relation to earlier this year.

VICI Properties, Inc. owns, acquires and develops gaming, hospitality and entertainment properties. It operates through the following segments: Real Property Business and Golf Course Business. The Real Property Business segment consists of leased real property. The Golf Course Business segment consists of four golf courses. The company was founded on July 5, 2016 and is headquartered in New York, NY.