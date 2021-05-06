Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for United Therapeutics (UTHR)

In a report released yesterday, Eun Yang from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on United Therapeutics (UTHR), with a price target of $230.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $192.00.

According to TipRanks.com, Yang is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 52.1% success rate. Yang covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as BioMarin Pharmaceutical, Paratek Pharmaceuticals, and Reneo Pharmaceuticals.

Currently, the analyst consensus on United Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $236.00, a 19.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 26, Credit Suisse also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $196.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $212.62 and a one-year low of $98.37. Currently, United Therapeutics has an average volume of 373.6K.

United Therapeutics Corp. operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of products for patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases. It markets and sells commercial therapies to treat pulmonary arterial hypertension and high-risk neuroblastoma. The firm also involves in the research and development of new indications and delivery devices for its product, and for the organ transplantation-related technologies. The company was founded by Martine A. Rothblatt on June 26, 1996 and is headquartered in Silver Spring, MD.

