Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Teekay Tankers (TNK)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Teekay Tankers (TNK), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $10.38, close to its 52-week low of $9.92.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans has 0 stars on 0-5 stars ranking scale with an average return of -15.8% and a 25.0% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Teekay Tankers with a $17.33 average price target, a 70.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on October 13, Cleaves Securities also upgraded the stock to Buy with a $14.00 price target.

Based on Teekay Tankers’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $246 million and net profit of $98.2 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $207 million and had a GAAP net loss of $14.31 million.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.