Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Stag Industrial (STAG)

In a report issued on July 28, Jonathan Petersen from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Stag Industrial (STAG), with a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $33.62, close to its 52-week high of $33.99.

According to TipRanks.com, Petersen is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.5% and a 71.1% success rate. Petersen covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apartment Investment & Management, National Retail Properties, and Mid-America Apartment.

Stag Industrial has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $34.50, representing a 1.9% upside. In a report issued on July 15, Raymond James also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Stag Industrial’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $119 million and net profit of $63.44 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $96.65 million and had a net profit of $13.76 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 48 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of STAG in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

STAG Industrial, Inc. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.