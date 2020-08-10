Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Regional Management (RM)

In a report issued on August 5, John Hecht from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Regional Management (RM), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $17.62.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 9.6% and a 68.5% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Apollo Investment Corp, Synchrony Financial, and Curo Group Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Regional Management is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $23.00.

The company has a one-year high of $34.93 and a one-year low of $10.33. Currently, Regional Management has an average volume of 109.6K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 52 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of RM in relation to earlier this year.

Regional Management Corp. engages in the provision of consumer financial services. Its products include small, large, and retail installment loans. It also offers optional payment and collateral protection insurance products. The company was founded by Richard A. Godley and C. Glynn Quattlebaum on March 25, 1987 and is headquartered in Greer, SC.