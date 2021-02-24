Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF)

Jefferies analyst James Grzinic maintained a Buy rating on PUMA SE NPV (PMMAF) today and set a price target of EUR90.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $103.19.

Grzinic has an average return of 44.4% when recommending PUMA SE NPV.

According to TipRanks.com, Grzinic is ranked #1885 out of 7329 analysts.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for PUMA SE NPV with a $105.36 average price target, representing a 2.0% upside. In a report issued on February 10, UBS also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a EUR94.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $116.99 and a one-year low of $43.01. Currently, PUMA SE NPV has an average volume of 456.

Puma SE engages in the development and sale of sports and sports lifestyle products which includes footwear, apparel and accessories. Its brands include puma and cobra golf. The company was founded by Rudolf Dassler on October 1, 1948 and is headquartered in Herzogenaurach, Germany.