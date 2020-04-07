Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Facebook (FB)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Facebook (FB) on April 5 and set a price target of $225.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $165.55.

Thill noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel fur Facebook von 235 auf 225 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Die Werbeerlose der US-Internetkonzerne konnten sich in der gegenwartigen Corona-Krise schlechter entwickeln als wahrend der Finanzkrise 2008/2009, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte reduzierte seine 2020er Umsatzprognosen fur die betreffenden Unternehmen um 3 bis 16 Prozent./edh Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Varonis Systems, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Facebook with a $235.88 average price target, representing a 47.3% upside. In a report issued on March 24, SunTrust Robinson also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $230.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Facebook’s market cap is currently $471.9B and has a P/E ratio of 23.90. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 5.40.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Facebook, Inc. operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online. The firm’s products include Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and Oculus. The company was founded by Mark Elliot Zuckerberg, Dustin Moskovitz, Chris R. Hughes, Andrew McCollum, and Eduardo P. Saverin on February 4, 2004 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, CA.

Read More on FB: