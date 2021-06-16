Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for El Pollo LoCo (LOCO)

Austin Angelo- June 16, 2021, 5:03 AM EDT

In a report issued on May 7, Andy Barish from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on El Pollo LoCo (LOCO), with a price target of $23.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $16.84.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 12.5% and a 59.2% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Brinker International, Bloomin’ Brands, and Noodles & Co.

Currently, the analyst consensus on El Pollo LoCo is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $20.50.

The company has a one-year high of $21.96 and a one-year low of $13.70. Currently, El Pollo LoCo has an average volume of 214.1K.

El Pollo Loco Holdings, Inc. engages in the ownership and management of restaurant chains. It specializes in fire-grilling citrus-marinated chicken and operates in the limited service restaurant (LSR) segment. The restaurant industry is divided into two segments: full service and limited service. The Full service segment is comprised of the casual dining, mid-scale, and fine dining sub-segments. The Limited service segment is comprised of the QSR and fast casual sub-segments. It develops, franchises, licenses and operates quick-service restaurants under the name El Pollo Loco. The company was founded in 1975 and is headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA.

