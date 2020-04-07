Jefferies Sticks to Their Buy Rating for Alphabet (GOOGL)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Alphabet (GOOGL) on April 5 and set a price target of $1450.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $1183.19.

Thill noted:

“NEW YORK (dpa-AFX Analyser) – Das Analysehaus Jefferies hat das Kursziel fur die Alphabet A-Aktie von 1500 auf 1450 US-Dollar gesenkt, aber die Einstufung auf “Buy” belassen. Die Werbeerlose der US-Internetkonzerne konnten sich in der gegenwartigen Corona-Krise schlechter entwickeln als wahrend der Finanzkrise 2008/2009, schrieb Analyst Brent Thill in einer am Montag vorliegenden Branchenstudie. Der Experte reduzierte seine 2020er Umsatzprognosen fur die betreffenden Unternehmen um 3 bis 16 Prozent./edh Veroffentlichung der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET

Erstmalige Weitergabe der Original-Studie: 05.04.2020 / 19:25 / ET Hinweis: Informationen zur Offenlegungspflicht bei Interessenkonflikten im Sinne von § 85 Abs. 1 WpHG, Art. 20 VO (EU) 596/2014 fur das genannte Analysten-Haus finden Sie unter http://web.dpa-afx.de/offenlegungspflicht/offenlegungs_pflicht.html.”

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 12.9% and a 63.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as CommVault Systems, Varonis Systems, and Upland Software.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Alphabet with a $1574.67 average price target, which is a 39.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on March 23, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Alphabet’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $46.08 billion and net profit of $10.67 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $39.28 billion and had a net profit of $8.95 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 77 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of GOOGL in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Alphabet, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube. The Other Bets segment consists of businesses such as Access, Calico, CapitalG, GV, Verily, Waymo, and X. The company was founded by Lawrence E. Page and Sergey Mikhaylovich Brin on October 2, 2015 and is headquartered in Mountain View, CA.

Read More on GOOGL: