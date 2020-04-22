Jefferies Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Ruth’s Hospitality (RUTH) today and set a price target of $9.30. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $8.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Ruth’s Hospitality with a $8.33 average price target.

Ruth’s Hospitality’s market cap is currently $235.1M and has a P/E ratio of 5.50. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -40.22.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. engages in the development and operation of fine dining restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Company Owned Steakhouse Restaurants and Franchise Operations. The Company-Owned Steakhouse Restaurants segment operates restaurants under the Ruth’s Chris Steak House brand. The Franchise Operations segment includes franchisee-owned Ruth’s Chris Steak House restaurants. The company was founded by Ruth Fertel in 1965 and is headquartered in Winter Park, FL.