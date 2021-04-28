Jefferies Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Murphy USA (MUSA)

Jefferies analyst Matthew Fishbein maintained a Hold rating on Murphy USA (MUSA) today and set a price target of $148.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $142.47.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 2-star analyst with an average return of 4.5% and a 75.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Sprouts Farmers, and Casey’s General.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Murphy USA is a Hold with an average price target of $148.00.

The company has a one-year high of $159.00 and a one-year low of $101.06. Currently, Murphy USA has an average volume of 292.5K.

Murphy USA, Inc. engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.