Jefferies Sticks to Its Hold Rating for Flowers Foods (FLO)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Flowers Foods (FLO) today and set a price target of $24.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $23.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 2.1% and a 59.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

Flowers Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $24.33.

Flowers Foods’ market cap is currently $4.92B and has a P/E ratio of 31.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 143.58.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.