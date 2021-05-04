Jefferies Sticks to Its Hold Rating for AO Smith (AOS)

Jefferies analyst Saree Boroditsky maintained a Hold rating on AO Smith (AOS) on April 29 and set a price target of $70.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $70.60, close to its 52-week high of $70.64.

According to TipRanks.com, Boroditsky is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 19.1% and a 90.0% success rate. Boroditsky covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies, Lincoln Electric Holdings, and Carlisle Companies.

AO Smith has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $71.20, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $72.00 price target.

Based on AO Smith’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $769 million and net profit of $97.7 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $637 million and had a net profit of $51.7 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 65 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of AOS in relation to earlier this year. Most recently, in March 2021, Daniel Kempken, the SVP – S & CD of AOS sold 2,000 shares for a total of $140,000.

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial water heating equipment and air purification products. It operates through the following two segments: North America and Rest of World. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks. The Rest of World segment comprises of China, Europe, and India; and manufactures and markets water treatment products. The company was founded by Charles Jeremiah Smith in 1874 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, WI.