Jefferies Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Navigator Holdings (NVGS)

In a report released today, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Navigator Holdings (NVGS), with a price target of $14.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $9.48.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans ‘ ranking currently consits of 0 on a 0-5 ranking scale, with an average return of -4.7% and a 34.6% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Navios Maritime Partners, Star Bulk Carriers, and Golar LNG Partners.

Navigator Holdings has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $13.00.

The company has a one-year high of $12.90 and a one-year low of $3.80. Currently, Navigator Holdings has an average volume of 144.5K.

Navigator Holdings Ltd. owns and operates a fleet of handysize liquefied gas carriers. It also provides international seaborne transportation and regional distribution services of liquefied petroleum gas, petrochemical gases, and ammonia for energy companies, industrial users, and commodity traders. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.