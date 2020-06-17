Jefferies Sticks to Its Buy Rating for Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL)

Jefferies analyst Biren Amin maintained a Buy rating on Autolus Therapeutics (AUTL) on June 12 and set a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $13.16.

According to TipRanks.com, Amin is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 11.6% and a 50.6% success rate. Amin covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Iovance Biotherapeutics, and Minerva Neurosciences.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Autolus Therapeutics is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $21.60, representing a 64.1% upside. In a report issued on June 1, Needham also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

Based on Autolus Therapeutics’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $338K and GAAP net loss of $29.87 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $1.96 million and had a GAAP net loss of $27.18 million.

Autolus Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of cancer treatments. The firm’s portfolio includes B Cell Malignancies, Multiple Myeloma, T Cell Lymphoma, GD2+ Tumors, and Prostate Cancer. The company was founded by Martin Pulé in February 2018 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.