Jefferies Remains a Hold on Diageo (DGEAF)

In a report issued on April 9, Ed Mundy from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Diageo (DGEAF), with a price target of £28.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $32.35.

Mundy observed:

According to TipRanks.com, Mundy is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.6% and a 63.8% success rate. Mundy covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Davide Campari Milano, Fevertree Drinks, and Diageo.

Diageo has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $36.03, an 11.2% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 9, Bernstein also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a £30.40 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $44.05 and a one-year low of $24.55. Currently, Diageo has an average volume of 9,680.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other. The company was founded on October 21, 1886 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.