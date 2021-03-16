Jefferies Remains a Buy on Whole Earth Brands (FREE)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Whole Earth Brands (FREE), with a price target of $22.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $12.82.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 9.2% and a 70.1% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Whole Earth Brands with a $19.33 average price target.

Based on Whole Earth Brands’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $67 million and GAAP net loss of $2.84 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $64.06 million and had a net profit of $5.27 million.

Act II Global Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to focus on the business of following sector: consumer packaged goods, consumables and hospitality including restaurants. The company was founded on August 16, 2018 and is headquartered in New York, NY.