Jefferies Remains a Buy on Santander Consumer USA (SC)

Jefferies analyst John Hecht maintained a Buy rating on Santander Consumer USA (SC) today and set a price target of $34.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.08.

According to TipRanks.com, Hecht is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 15.0% and a 72.2% success rate. Hecht covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Discover Financial Services, Consumer Portfolio Services, and Apollo Investment Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Santander Consumer USA with a $30.14 average price target, implying a 3.1% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Piper Sandler also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $32.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $29.14 and a one-year low of $12.15. Currently, Santander Consumer USA has an average volume of 1.04M.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 32 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of SC in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Santander Consumer USA Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of consumer financing services. It offers retail installment contracts, vehicle leases, dealer loans, financial products, and services related to motorcycles, motor car, and marine vehicles. The company was founded in July 2013 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

Read More on SC: