Jefferies Remains a Buy on HC2 Holdings (HCHC)

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on HC2 Holdings (HCHC), with a price target of $20.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $2.32.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for HC2 Holdings with a $8.49 average price target, which is a 252.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 11, B.Riley Financial also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $8.49 price target.

Based on HC2 Holdings’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $377 million and net profit of $13.1 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $479 million and had a net profit of $9.4 million.

HC2 Holdings, Inc. engages in the acquisition and investment activities. It operates through following business segments: Construction, Marine Services, Insurance, Energy, Telecommunications, Life Sciences, and Other. The Construction segment is a structural steel fabricator and erector in the United States. The Marine Services segment provides engineering and underwater services on submarine cables. The Insurance segment is a platform for run-off long-term care business, through its two insurance companies, United Teacher Associates Insurance Company and Continental General Insurance Company. The Telecommunications segment is a provider of internet-based protocol and time-division multiplexing access and transport of long distance voice minutes. The Energy segment is compressed natural gas (CNG) that designs, builds, owns, operates and maintains natural gas fueling stations for the transportation industry. The Life Sciences segment focuses on supporting healthcare and biotechnology product development. The Other segment includes the creation and distribution of NASCAR video games, and Ner Vvve which provides analytics on broadcasts TV, digital and social media online platforms. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in New York, NY.