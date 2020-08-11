Jefferies Remains a Buy on Boeing (BA)

In a report issued on August 2, Sheila Kahyaoglu from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Boeing (BA), with a price target of $270.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $179.41.

According to TipRanks.com, Kahyaoglu is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.1% and a 61.2% success rate. Kahyaoglu covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as L3Harris Technologies, Science Applications, and Caci International.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Boeing is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $187.63, implying a 9.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 29, Benchmark Co. also assigned a Buy rating to the stock with a $260.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Based on Boeing’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending June 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $11.81 billion and GAAP net loss of $2.38 billion. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $15.75 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $2.94 billion.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 71 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is positive on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders buying their shares of BA in relation to earlier this year.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

The Boeing Co. is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide. The Defense, Space and Security segment refers to the research, development, production and modification of manned and unmanned military aircraft and weapons systems for global strike, including fighter and combat rotorcraft aircraft and missile systems; global mobility, including tanker, rotorcraft and tilt-rotor aircraft; and airborne surveillance and reconnaissance, including command and control, battle management and airborne anti-submarine aircraft. The Global Services segment provides services to commercial and defense customers. The Boeing Capital segment seeks to ensure that Boeing customers have the financing they need to buy and take delivery of their Boeing product and manages overall financing exposure. The company was founded by William Edward Boeing on July 15, 1916 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More on BA: