Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT)

In a report issued on April 23, Ken Usdin from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on People’s United Financial (PBCT), with a price target of $19.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $18.83, close to its 52-week high of $19.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 80.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Huntington Bancshares.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Hold analyst consensus rating for People’s United Financial with a $19.13 average price target, which is a 2.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 23, RBC Capital also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $19.00 price target.

People’s United Financial’s market cap is currently $8.04B and has a P/E ratio of 35.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.77.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 60 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of PBCT in relation to earlier this year.

People’s United Financial, Inc. is a bank and financial holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial banking, retail and business banking, and wealth management services to individual, corporate and municipal customers. It operates through the following Commercial Banking, Retail Banking, Treasury and Others segments. The Commercial Banking segment consists commercial real estate lending, commercial and industrial lending, and commercial deposit gathering activities. The Retail Banking segment comprises consumer lending, and consumer deposit gathering activities, consumer lending, and merchant services. The Treasury segment covers the securities portfolio, short-term investments, brokered deposits, wholesale borrowings, and the funding center. The Other segment includes the residual financial impact from the allocation of revenues and expenses. The company was founded on November 2, 2006 and is headquartered in Bridgeport, CT.

