Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Dave & Busters Entertainment (PLAY) today and set a price target of $11.50. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $11.84, close to its 52-week low of $4.61.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Papa John’s International, and Del Taco Restaurants.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Dave & Busters Entertainment is a Hold with an average price target of $16.29.

Based on Dave & Busters Entertainment’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending January 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $347 million and net profit of $24.98 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $332 million and had a net profit of $29.44 million.

Dave & Buster’s Entertainment, Inc. is an owner and operator of entertainment and dining venues under the name Dave & Buster’s. Its concept is to offer its customers the opportunity to Eat Drink Play all in one location, through a full menu of casual dining food items and a full selection of non-alcoholic and alcoholic beverage items together with an extensive assortment of entertainment attractions, including skill and sports-oriented redemption games, video games, interactive simulators and other traditional games. The company was founded by David O. Corriveau and James W. Corley in 1982 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.