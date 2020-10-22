Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN)

In a report issued on June 9, Philip Ng from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN), with a price target of $27.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $34.93, close to its 52-week high of $37.18.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 14.1% and a 70.0% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as Berry Global Group, Vulcan Materials, and Summit Materials.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Buy analyst consensus rating for Beacon Roofing Supply with a $38.20 average price target, which is a 8.0% upside from current levels. In a report issued on August 11, Stephens also downgraded the stock to Hold with a $36.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $37.18 and a one-year low of $11.67. Currently, Beacon Roofing Supply has an average volume of 585.6K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials. It also distributes complementary building products including siding, windows, specialty exterior building products, insulation, and waterproofing systems for building exteriors. The company was founded on August 22, 1997 and is headquartered in Herndon, VA.