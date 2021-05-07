Jefferies Reaffirms Their Hold Rating on Bank Of Hawaii (BOH)

In a report issued on April 27, Casey Haire from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Bank Of Hawaii (BOH), with a price target of $93.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $94.89, close to its 52-week high of $99.10.

According to TipRanks.com, Haire is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.5% and a 70.3% success rate. Haire covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as People’s United Financial, Texas Capital Bancshares, and Associated Banc-Corp.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Moderate Sell analyst consensus rating for Bank Of Hawaii with a $89.50 average price target.

Bank Of Hawaii’s market cap is currently $3.83B and has a P/E ratio of 20.80. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 2.89.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 33 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of BOH in relation to earlier this year. Earlier this month, Sharon Crofts, the VICE CHAIRMAN of BOH sold 5,834 shares for a total of $535,445.

Bank of Hawaii Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking; Commercial Banking; Investment Services, Treasury and Other. It offers saving and checking accounts, loans, mortgages, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, wealth management, and investment products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Honolulu, HI.