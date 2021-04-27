Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Teekay Tankers (TNK)

In a report released yesterday, Randy Giveans from Jefferies maintained a Buy rating on Teekay Tankers (TNK), with a price target of $18.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $13.50.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Navios Maritime Partners, and Nordic American Tanker.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Teekay Tankers is a Moderate Buy with an average price target of $19.67, implying a 45.3% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 18, Cleaves Securities also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $26.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $26.92 and a one-year low of $8.90. Currently, Teekay Tankers has an average volume of 530.5K.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Teekay Tankers Ltd. engages in the provision of crude oil and refined petroleum products through the operation of its oil and product tankers. It operates through the Conventional Tanker and Ship-to-Ship (STS) Transfer segment. The Conventional Tanker segment includes the operations of all the tankers, including those employed on full service lightering contracts. The STS Transfer segment offers lightering support services provided to conventional tanker segment as part of the full service lightering operations. The company was founded in October 2007 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.