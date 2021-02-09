Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Post Holdings (POST)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Post Holdings (POST) yesterday and set a price target of $119.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $97.74.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 3-star analyst with an average return of 7.5% and a 65.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as The Simply Good Foods Company, Mondelez International, and Lamb Weston Holdings.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Post Holdings with a $113.00 average price target, a 14.4% upside from current levels. In a report released yesterday, Wells Fargo also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $115.00 price target.

Post Holdings’ market cap is currently $6.48B and has a P/E ratio of -458.60. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -1.33.

Post Holdings, Inc. is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of centre-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Refrigerated Food, Active Nutrition, and Foodservice. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label RTE cereal and hot cereal products. The Weetabix segment focuses in the marketing and distribution of branded and private label RTE cereal products. The Refrigerated Food segment produces and/or distributes egg products, sausage, side dishes, cheese, and other refrigerated products to retail and foodservice customers. The Active Nutrition segment markets and distributes ready-to-drink beverages, bars, powders, and other nutritional supplements. The Foodservice segment includes egg and potato products. The company was founded by Charles William Post in 1895 and is headquartered in St. Louis, MO.