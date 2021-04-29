Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Owens Corning (OC)

Jefferies analyst Philip Ng maintained a Buy rating on Owens Corning (OC) yesterday and set a price target of $135.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $94.92, close to its 52-week high of $97.90.

According to TipRanks.com, Ng is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 16.3% and a 72.9% success rate. Ng covers the Basic Materials sector, focusing on stocks such as International Paper Co, Berry Global Group, and Graphic Packaging.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Owens Corning is a Hold with an average price target of $99.33.

Owens Corning’s market cap is currently $9.96B and has a P/E ratio of -27.30. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 8.16.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 122 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of OC in relation to earlier this year.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities. The Insulation segment provides insulating products which help customers conserve energy; provide improved acoustical performance; and offer convenience of installation and use. The Roofing segment offers laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles and other products including oxidized asphalt and roofing accessories. The company was founded on October 31, 1938 and is headquartered in Toledo, OH.