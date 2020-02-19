Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Nomad Foods (NOMD)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Buy rating on Nomad Foods (NOMD) today and set a price target of $25.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $20.12.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -1.6% and a 40.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

The word on The Street in general, suggests a Strong Buy analyst consensus rating for Nomad Foods with a $25.75 average price target.

Based on Nomad Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly net profit of $43.58 million. In comparison, last year the company had a net profit of $46.9 million.

Nomad Foods Ltd. operates as a holding company, which manufactures and sells frozen foods for human consumption. It offers its products under the brands LUTOSA, la Cocinera, Birds Eye, Iglo, and Findus. The company was founded by Noam Gottesman and Martin E. Franklin in April 2014 and is headquartered in Middlesex, the United Kingdom.

