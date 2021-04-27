Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM)

Jefferies analyst Randy Giveans maintained a Buy rating on Navios Maritime Partners (NMM) yesterday and set a price target of $40.00. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $33.09, close to its 52-week high of $34.26.

According to TipRanks.com, Giveans is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 15.6% and a 51.5% success rate. Giveans covers the Industrial Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as ZIM Integrated Shipping Services, Nordic American Tanker, and International Seaways.

Navios Maritime Partners has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $27.00.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

Navios Maritime Partners’ market cap is currently $688M and has a P/E ratio of -5.20. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 1.00.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Navios Maritime Partners LP engages in owning and operating dry cargo and container vessels. It engages in the seaborne transportation services of dry cargo commodities including iron ore, coal, grain and fertilizer and also containers, chartering its vessels. The company operates through the Navios Partners Operations and Navios Containers Operations segments. Navios Maritime Partners was founded on August 7, 2007 and is headquartered in Monte Carlo, Monaco.