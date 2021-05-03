Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Laboratory (LH)

Jefferies analyst Brian Tanquilut maintained a Buy rating on Laboratory (LH) today and set a price target of $310.00. The company’s shares closed last Friday at $265.87, close to its 52-week high of $269.95.

According to TipRanks.com, Tanquilut is a 4-star analyst with an average return of 7.8% and a 58.8% success rate. Tanquilut covers the Healthcare sector, focusing on stocks such as Acadia Healthcare, Quest Diagnostics, and Tenet Healthcare.

Laboratory has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $292.25, which is a 9.8% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 29, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a $300.00 price target.

Laboratory’s market cap is currently $25.96B and has a P/E ratio of 16.70. The company has a Price to Book ratio of -10.96.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings is a clinical laboratory company, which engages in the provision of clinical laboratory and end-to-end drug development services. It operates through the LabCorp Diagnostics and Covance Drug Development segments. The LabCorp Diagnostics segment includes core testing as well as genomic and esoteric testing. The Covance Drug Development segment involves in providing drug development solutions, to companies in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Burlington, NC.