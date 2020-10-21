Jefferies Reaffirms Their Buy Rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF)

Jefferies analyst Sascha Gommel maintained a Buy rating on Continental Aktiengesellschaft (CTTAF) today and set a price target of EUR123.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $123.71.

Gommel has an average return of 40.2% when recommending Continental Aktiengesellschaft.

Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $114.85, representing a -7.0% downside. In a report issued on October 16, HSBC also upgraded the stock to Buy with a EUR120.00 price target.

The company has a one-year high of $266.00 and a one-year low of $57.00. Currently, Continental Aktiengesellschaft has an average volume of 579.

Continental AG is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of soft rubber products, rubberized fabrics, and solid tires. It operates through the following segments: Chassis and Safety, Powertrain, Interior, Tires, ContiTech, and Other or Consolidation. The Chassis and Safety segment develops, produces, and markets intelligent systems to improve driving safety and vehicle dynamics. The Powertrains segment integrates system solutions for the powertrains. The Interior segment provides information management for vehicles; and develops and produces communication, and network solutions. The Tires segment offers reduction of fuel consumption by minimizing rolling resistance. The ContiTech segment covers the development, manufacture, and market of products for the machine and plant engineering, mining, and automotive industry. The Other or Consolidation segment represents the centrally managed subsidiaries and affiliates including holding, financing, and insurance companies. The company was founded on October 8, 1871 and is headquartered in Hanover, Germany.