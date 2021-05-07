Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on TCF Financial (TCF)

In a report issued on April 22, Ken Usdin from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on TCF Financial (TCF), with a price target of $48.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $46.88, close to its 52-week high of $50.13.

According to TipRanks.com, Usdin is a top 100 analyst with an average return of 25.0% and a 80.1% success rate. Usdin covers the Financial sector, focusing on stocks such as Zions Bancorporation National Association, People’s United Financial, and Texas Capital Bancshares.

TCF Financial has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $51.80.

The company has a one-year high of $50.13 and a one-year low of $20.85. Currently, TCF Financial has an average volume of 912K.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 130 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of TCF in relation to earlier this year.

TCF Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which provides banking services. It offers consumer & commercial banking, trust & wealth management, leasing and lending products & services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Detroit, MI.