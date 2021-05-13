Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM)

In a report released today, Matthew Fishbein from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Sprouts Farmers (SFM), with a price target of $26.00. The company’s shares closed last Thursday at $25.89.

According to TipRanks.com, Fishbein is a 1-star analyst with an average return of 1.7% and a 60.0% success rate. Fishbein covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as United Natural Foods, Casey’s General, and SpartanNash Co.

Sprouts Farmers has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $25.65, a -0.3% downside from current levels. In a report issued on May 6, Oppenheimer also maintained a Hold rating on the stock.

The company has a one-year high of $28.63 and a one-year low of $18.21. Currently, Sprouts Farmers has an average volume of 2.57M.

Sprouts Farmers Markets, Inc. engages in operating healthy grocery stores. It specializes in fresh, natural, and organic products. Its products include fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, grocery, meat and seafood, deli, bakery, dairy, frozen foods, body care, and natural household items. The company was founded by Stan Boney and Shon Alexander Boney on July 11, 2002 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.