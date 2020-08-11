Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on Mastercard (MA)

In a report issued on August 3, Trevor Williams from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Mastercard (MA), with a price target of $305.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $322.88, close to its 52-week high of $347.25.

Mastercard has an analyst consensus of Strong Buy, with a price target consensus of $341.95, which is a 4.5% upside from current levels. In a report issued on July 31, Oppenheimer also assigned a Hold rating to the stock.

Mastercard’s market cap is currently $323.2B and has a P/E ratio of 45.40. The company has a Price to Book ratio of 361.24.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 79 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of MA in relation to earlier this year.

Mastercard, Inc. operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs. The company was founded in 1966 and is headquartered in Purchase, NY.

