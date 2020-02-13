Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC)

Jefferies analyst Robert Dickerson maintained a Hold rating on Kraft Heinz (KHC) today and set a price target of $33.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $30.04.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -2.1% and a 35.0% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Kraft Heinz has an analyst consensus of Moderate Sell, with a price target consensus of $30.00.

Based on Kraft Heinz’s latest earnings release for the quarter ending September 30, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $6.08 billion and net profit of $899 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $6.9 billion and had a GAAP net loss of $12.57 billion.

The Kraft Heinz Co. engages in the manufacture and market of food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, EMEA, and Rest of the World. The Rest of the World segment is comprised of the Latin America and Asia Pacific segments.