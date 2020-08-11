Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on JJill (JILL)

Jefferies analyst Janie Stichter maintained a Hold rating on JJill (JILL) on July 29 and set a price target of $0.64. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $0.56, close to its 52-week low of $0.31.

According to TipRanks.com, Stichter has currently 0 stars on a ranking scale of 0-5 stars, with an average return of -15.1% and a 32.7% success rate. Stichter covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Abercrombie Fitch, Urban Outfitters, and Deckers Outdoor.

JJill has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $0.64.

The company has a one-year high of $2.58 and a one-year low of $0.31. Currently, JJill has an average volume of 1.71M.

J.Jill, Inc. engages in the business of retailing women’s apparel, accessories, and footwear. The firm markets its products through direct and retail channels under the J.Jill brand. It has two sub-brands which includes Pure Jill and Wearever. The company was founded on February 17, 2011 and is headquartered in Quincy, MA.