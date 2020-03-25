Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on Flowers Foods (FLO)

In a report released today, Robert Dickerson from Jefferies maintained a Hold rating on Flowers Foods (FLO), with a price target of $21.00. The company’s shares closed last Monday at $18.56, close to its 52-week low of $17.97.

According to TipRanks.com, Dickerson is a 1-star analyst with an average return of -11.9% and a 29.2% success rate. Dickerson covers the Consumer Goods sector, focusing on stocks such as Mondelez International, Lamb Weston Holdings, and McCormick & Company.

Flowers Foods has an analyst consensus of Hold, with a price target consensus of $21.67.

Based on Flowers Foods’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending December 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $918 million and net profit of $2.22 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $881 million and had a net profit of $20.84 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 18 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is negative on the stock. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase of insiders selling their shares of FLO in relation to earlier this year.

Flowers Foods, Inc. engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake, and Merita. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr. and Joseph Hampton Flowers, Jr. in 1919 and is headquartered in Thomasville, GA.