Jefferies Maintains Their Hold Rating on Darden (DRI)

Jefferies analyst Andy Barish maintained a Hold rating on Darden (DRI) today and set a price target of $55.00. The company’s shares closed last Wednesday at $67.40.

According to TipRanks.com, Barish is a 5-star analyst with an average return of 6.8% and a 55.4% success rate. Barish covers the Services sector, focusing on stocks such as Restaurant Brands International, Dave & Busters Entertainment, and Papa John’s International.

Darden has an analyst consensus of Moderate Buy, with a price target consensus of $67.96, implying a 4.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on April 8, Robert W. Baird also maintained a Hold rating on the stock with a $60.00 price target.

See today’s analyst top recommended stocks >>

The company has a one-year high of $128.42 and a one-year low of $26.15. Currently, Darden has an average volume of 3.42M.

TipRanks has tracked 36,000 company insiders and found that a few of them are better than others when it comes to timing their transactions. See which 3 stocks are most likely to make moves following their insider activities.

Darden Restaurants, Inc. is a full-service restaurant company, which engages in the provision of restaurant services. It operates through the following segments: Olive Garden, LongHorn Steakhouse, Fine Dining, and Other Business. The Olive Garden segment is the largest full-service dining Italian restaurant operator. The LongHorn Steakhouse segment includes the results of the company-owned LongHorn Steakhouse restaurants. The Fine Dining segment comprises of the premium brands that operate within the fine-dining sub-segment of full-service dining and includes the results of its company-owned The Capital Grille and Eddie V’s restaurants. The Other Business segment aggregates the remaining brands and includes the results of its company-owned Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, Yard House, Seasons 52 and Bahama Breeze restaurants; and from franchises and consumer-packaged goods sales. The company was founded by William B. Darden in 1938 and is headquartered in Orlando, FL.