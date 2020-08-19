Jefferies Maintains Their Buy Rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS)

Jefferies analyst Brent Thill maintained a Buy rating on Varonis Systems (VRNS) on May 31. The company’s shares closed last Tuesday at $117.95, close to its 52-week high of $122.71.

According to TipRanks.com, Thill is a top 25 analyst with an average return of 21.3% and a 75.6% success rate. Thill covers the Technology sector, focusing on stocks such as SailPoint Technologies Holdings, Endurance International, and CrowdStrike Holdings.

Currently, the analyst consensus on Varonis Systems is a Strong Buy with an average price target of $124.93, a 5.6% upside from current levels. In a report issued on June 24, Piper Sandler also initiated coverage with a Buy rating on the stock with a $110.00 price target.

Based on Varonis Systems’ latest earnings release for the quarter ending March 31, the company reported a quarterly revenue of $54.18 million and GAAP net loss of $31.43 million. In comparison, last year the company earned revenue of $59.62 million and had a GAAP net loss of $24.49 million.

Based on the recent corporate insider activity of 44 insiders, corporate insider sentiment is neutral on the stock.

Varonis Systems, Inc. engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns. The company was founded by Yaki Faitelson and Ohad Korkus on November 3, 2004 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

